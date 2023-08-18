GEORGE - Bass Canyon, one of the premier electronic music festivals in the country, is gearing up for a three-day extravaganza from August 18th to August 20th.
The festival is a brainchild of the legendary Canadian DJ Excision.
Nestled within the scenic expanse of The Gorge Amphitheatre, Bass Canyon offers more than just a music experience. The Gorge, renowned for its jaw-dropping natural beauty and vast open spaces, provides a tranquil backdrop that contrasts with the festival's thundering beats.
This year's festival should feature electrifying sets from music makers such as Black Tiger Sex Machine, Wooli, Atliens, Boggie T and countless others. These performances have only expanded in scope and grandeur since the festival's inception in 2018.
Fans of the festival and newcomers alike can expect a multi-sensory celebration, blending the power of bass-heavy music with the serene beauty of nature, resulting in an experience that's both grounding and transcendent. As Bass Canyon turns five, organizers say it's not just a celebration of music but of community, nature, and the undying spirit of bassheads everywhere.
To learn more about Bass Canyon and to buy tickets, click here.