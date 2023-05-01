BASIN CITY - The Tri-City Herald reports that Basin City-based Easterday Farms is in the 'hot seat' again over questionable agricultural practices at their Lost Valley Farms property in Lexington, Oregon.
The farm was put on a plan by the state after investigators found an excessive amount of fertilizer being used on farmland.
The publication reports that Lost Valley Farms sits on a protected aquifer that is now at risk of contamination. State officials reportedly confirmed that the Easterdays were intentionally over-fertilizing the land.
The property's owner, Fall Line Capital, divulged that a particular 112-acre field was supposed to be limited to four pounds of nitrogen fertilizer per acre, the land owner says Easterday Farms applied 331 pounds per acre. The Tri-City Herald reports that Easterday Farms was supposed to apply only 500 pounds of fertilizer to the entirety of the property, but applied 40,000 pounds instead.
In the ensuring months, the newspaper reports state investigators found that from July 7 to through Sept. 30, the Easterdays failed to keep their fertilizer application amounts within the required limits of their correction plan 36 times across 21 fields.
On Aug. 11, an inspector surveyed the farm and noticed that two fertilizer tanks were leaking onto to land that was barred from being fertilized. The Easterdays did not report the leaks like they were supposed to. One fertilizer application system was leaking so severely, that it creating pooling on the field, resulting in the death of corn crops in the area.
Oregon's Department of Agriculture is now requiring Easterday Farms to hire an agronomist to fully test soils and monitor all nutrient applications. Easterday is also required to install runoff control in the 21 fields that were reportedly impacted.
Easterday Farms faces civil penalties and permit revocation if they fail to meet requires imposed by the state.
After farm patriarch Cody Easterday pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud of the ghost-cattle scheme involving Tyson Foods, Cole, Cody's son, took over farming.