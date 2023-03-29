Basic American Foods spokesman Peter Vitarisi confirmed on Wednesday that one of the plant's employees was medically treated during Tuesday night's fire in Moses Lake.
Vitarisi says the employee received "non-emergency medical attention." An anonymous source with Basic American Foods informed Source ONE News that the employee sustained burns.
As of Wednesday, the cause of the fire remains unknown as plant administrators work with fire officials to determine what sparked the blaze.
"We are currently assessing the situation with the local fire department ensuring the portion of the facility that was damaged is safe for re-entry and clean up," Vitarisi wrote in an email to Source ONE News.
He says the fire was contained at around 10:30 p.m. after it was reported to authorities at 8:30 p.m.
It remains unknown as to when Basin American Foods workers will be allowed to return to the facility.