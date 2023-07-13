QUINCY - After several days of relentless efforts by firefighting crews, the Baird Springs Fire is now 95% contained, bringing a sigh of relief to the affected communities.
The fire, which began on Monday, July 10, has shown no signs of growth over the past 48 hours, and the remaining smoldering spots pose no threat to the containment line.
Covering a vast expanse of 2,300 acres, the Baird Springs Fire has been a significant challenge for firefighting personnel. However, with the latest update, authorities are optimistic that the worst is behind them. Accurate mapping has led to a slight decrease in the acreage previously reported, providing a more precise assessment of the fire's true extent.
Fire resources and the SE Washington Interagency Incident Management Team are scheduled to demobilize today, reflecting the significant progress made in containing the fire. While most personnel will be leaving the scene, three engines will remain on-site to complete the remaining containment efforts and conduct fire suppression repair work.
The diligent efforts of the firefighting teams have paid off, resulting in a reduction in evacuation orders. All evacuations have already been downgraded to a level 1, allowing residents to return home and resume their daily activities while remaining vigilant. The authorities assure the community that there is no immediate danger from the remaining smoldering spots.
Unfortunately, the cause of the Baird Springs Fire remains unknown. Investigations are underway to determine the origin and potential factors contributing to the fire's ignition. As the investigation progresses, authorities hope to shed light on this crucial aspect, which will aid in preventing similar incidents in the future.
Reports indicate that crops and orchards in the vicinity of the fire have suffered damage, though the exact extent is yet to be determined.