WENATCHEE — A suspect in the August shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Wenatchee made is first court appearance on Friday. A judge set his bail at $5 million, according to Newsradio 560 KPQ.
Javier Valdez, 27, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree aggravated murder and first-degree burglary. Valdez’s codefendant, Markheil Leon Ford, is facing the same charges.
Investigators say the two suspects had walked to the home of 18-year-old Yair Flores on Aug. 12. Ford is accused of shooting and killing Flores through a bedroom window as Flores was asleep, according to court records.
Ford was taken into custody on Oct. 10. Valdez was arrested the next day at a home in Walla Walla.
Investigators previously reported the shooting may be connected to a previous confrontation at Big Lots in Wenatchee where a shot was fired in the parking after an altercation inside the store.