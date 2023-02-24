FILE -Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner (45) waves towards the stands during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Linebacker Bobby Wagner is leaving with the Los Angeles Rams after just one season, a person familiar with the decision said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Wagner’s release won’t be official until after the start of the new league year next month. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)