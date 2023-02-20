STEVENS PASS — The Washington State Department of Transportation is conducting avalanche control Tuesday morning on U.S. 2 over Stevens Pass.
U.S. 2 will be closed in both directions beginning at 8 a.m. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at Scenic and westbound will be stopped at the summit of Stevens Pass, according to WSDOT.
Avalanche control work typically takes from 30 minutes to two hours to complete.
Stevens Pass is expected to see heavy snow through Wednesday morning, with accumulations between 15 and 30 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane. Wind gusts as high as 60 mph are also in the forecast.
An Avalanche warning has also been issued for both Stevens and Snoqualmie passes due to heavy snow and strong winds.