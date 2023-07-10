MOSES LAKE - Grant County Sheriff's deputies are seeking suspects following a shooting outside of a Moses Lake church on Sunday.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 10 p.m. at Calvary Chapel in the 8700 block of Hillcrest Drive Northeast.
Two people phoned 9-1-1 about someone spray painting the church's sign. When the concerned citizens confronted the vandals, they drew a gun and opened fire. Fortunately, no one was hit by bullets.
The suspects, described as Hispanic males, were wearing red bandanas. The perpetrators reportedly fled on foot after the shooting.
Several shell casings were collected from the scene. It's unknown if the graffiti was gang related.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. The case number is 23GS08047.