WENATCHEE - Earlier this week, Source ONE News obtained an update on the circumstances surrounding the couple facing multiple charges for allegedly operating illegitimate massage parlors purposed for sex in Wenatchee from 2022 through 2023.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 44-year-old Yan Yang and her husband, 60-year-old Linhui Yan; both were believed to be living in the Tacoma area as of February 2023.
Columbia River Drug Task Force conducted undercover operations at Lin’s Massage at 412 North Mission Street Suite A and Angel Spa at 328 N. Chelan Avenue.
Warrants have been issued for the couple's arrest. They face charges of leading organized crime, promoting prostitution, and money laundering, but both remain on the run.
Source ONE News was informed by Columbia River Drug Task Force Chief Ryan Moody that the organization is opting not to actively look for Yan and Yang.
"Because the pair do not pose a safety threat to the public, we are not going to actively look for them as it would take a lot of resources to find," Moody remarked.
Moody believes the suspects have fled the country at this point.
As for the spaces the brothels were operating out of, those have been turned back over to the commercial property owners. Ex-Wenatchee Mayor Dennis Johnson owns the property on Mission St. and Linda Sasseen owns the building on Chelan Avenue. The Columbia River Drug Task Force says it will not criminally investigate Johnson or Sasseen. Both Johnson and Sasseen allege they did not know their tenants were operating as brothels.
Anyone who believes they've spotted Yan or Yang is asked to call the Columbia River Drug Task Force at 509-667-6337. Yan drives a silver Mercedes with a license plate that reads CCH6520.
Yan and Yang are suspected of running similar illegal massage parlors in Kennewick, Olympia and Tacoma.