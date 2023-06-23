ROCK ISLAND - A local mom is likely frantic about her autistic son's disappearance now that it's been over three days since she last saw him.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is divulging more details about what happened to 25-year-old Jesse Cardenas of Rock Island.
Jesse's mother, Margaret Ann Tilley, says she last saw her son on Monday, June 19, at around 10 p.m. when she went to bed. The next morning, the family noticed that Jesse was not home at around 8 a.m. Jesse's mom believes her son left home on his charcoal grey GIANT mountain bike, leaving his cell phone and wallet behind.
Jesse has been described as "verbal" but is "reluctant" to talk to strangers.
Thermal cameras, drones, vehicles and people on foot have been used to look for Jesse.
A search party for Jesse is being organized at the Rock Island Elementary School at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24.