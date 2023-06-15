CLE ELUM - Officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife are looking for a cougar that reportedly attacked a person walking near the 700 block of 3rd Street in Cle Elum on Wednesday.
The reported attack occurred near the Senior Center and the area is blocked off by officers looking for the wildcat responsible for the encounter.
A representative with the senior center says staff was told by authorities that a person has minor injuries. They were reportedly transported to the hospital and appear to be ok, according to a reporting party.
The victim's neighbor, Julia West of Cle Elum, posted the following about the attack:
"My neighbor was attacked by a cougar. He was up behind the Senior Center in woods doing photography. He's ok..shaken and scratched up badly but alive," West wrote.
West says the victim insisted to Fish and Wildlife that the feline not be euthanized. It's unknown if the animal has been found yet.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that there was a wildlife encounter that led to the man's injuries, but authorities are unable to confirm if it was a cougar. WDFW says they were told by the victim that he believes it was a cougar. The WDFW also confirmed that the man did sustain scratches from the conflict with the animal.