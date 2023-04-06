LEAVENWORTH - The Central Basin Investigation Team has released the name of the officer who fired a shot during a tense exchange with a barricaded subject off the Chumstick Highway near Leavenworth on March 28, 2023.
That officer is Cory Bernaiche of the Wenatchee Police Department. Bernaiche has been a Wenatchee Police office since 2014 and has been a member of the SWAT team since 2016.
Bernaiche fired a rifle shot towards Abel Wilkes' window after the SWAT team had deployed tear gas into the home where Wilkes had barricaded himself. The reason for the shot remains under investigation. Bernaiche has been placed on administrative leave.
Detectives with the Central Basin Investigation Team (CBIT) are in the process of collecting statements from other law enforcement officials who were at the scene.
In addition, CBIT stated that Wilkes' trailer home sustained significant damage due to tactics used by an armored vehicle on the property. More information about the damage will be released at a later date.
Wilkes eventually surrendered the following morning after he emerged from the crawl space. He was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree assault.
The assault charge stemmed from allegations by a reporting party that he had pointed a rifle at them during a confrontation with him. The reporting party stated that the confrontation with Wilkes was prompted by him "flipping out" in his home where he was "shooting firearms."
CBIT says an update on the incident is expected on April 13.