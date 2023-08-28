SPOKANE - Florida-based company Lincare Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of German multinational Linde plc, has agreed to a settlement amount of $29 million, coupled with a series of corrective actions, to address allegations of fraudulently overbilling Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans for oxygen equipment.
Lincare does business at its satellite offices in East Wenatchee and Omak.
This announcement was made by Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, who emphasized the unprecedented size of this settlement in the region.
Lincare provides critical oxygen equipment, such as oxygen tanks and portable oxygen concentrators, to patients suffering from respiratory ailments, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). As a part of the Medicare scheme, providers like Lincare would get reimbursed for their lease payments on oxygen equipment for a stipulated period of three years. Post this period, they are obligated to provide the equipment without additional charges, as the entire cost of the equipment would have been covered by Medicare by then.
However, Lincare has accepted that it improperly billed Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, and even the beneficiaries after this three-year period. While they had controls for traditional Medicare recipients, they weren't always effective. Furthermore, it emerged that when concerns over Lincare’s billing methods were raised internally, officials from their regional office in Spokane Valley and corporate headquarters in Clearwater directed the continuation of these practices.
U.S. Attorney Waldref commented, “Elderly members of our community, who are often the most susceptible to fraudulent schemes, deserve our utmost protection. The very fact that Lincare prioritized profits over patient care is deeply concerning. However, it's a relief that after our rigorous investigation, the company has shown accountability by not just refunding overpayments but also compensating beneficiaries who were wrongly charged."
The corrective measures Lincare has agreed to incorporate a comprehensive review of its billing practices and significant software enhancements to ensure accurate future billings. This commitment is a part of a five-year Corporate Integrity Agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).
Steven J. Ryan, from the HHS-OIG, accentuated the importance of maintaining the integrity of health care programs. He voiced optimism that with the new Corporate Integrity Agreement in place, Lincare would take effective corrective actions.
Assistant United States Attorney Dan Fruchter lauded the investigative efforts of the HHS-OIG and recognized the vital role of the whistleblowers in shedding light on this case. The initial tip came from two former Lincare employees in May 2021, leading to the case's unfolding. After the U.S. intervened in July 2023, this settlement was reached, granting the whistleblowers $5,655,000 of the total amount.