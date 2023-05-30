MOSES LAKE - It appears that Washington State Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Bob Ferguson won't be coming to Moses Lake this Wednesday.
The Democratic hopeful was scheduled to appear at a meet and greet at an undisclosed location from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in Moses Lake on May 31.
The event would have been attended by RSVP-only guests.
On Monday, Ferguson's campaign announced that it would be postponing the occasion due to a "family emergency." A new date is expected in the coming weeks, according to Katherine Bobman of the Bob Ferguson for Governor Exploratory Committee.
Ferguson intends to replace three-term governor Jay Inslee after the current governor announced that he would not seek re-election in 2024.
Ferguson announced an exploratory gubernatorial campaign on May 2, 2023.