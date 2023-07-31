MOSES LAKE - At least one person is dead following a devastating collision in Moses Lake on Monday.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Moses Lake Police notified the public about a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the 1100 block of W. Broadway Avenue.
Witnesses say a young man was on the bike when it collided with a vehicle driven by a woman.
Alleged witnesses deliberated on social media as to who was at fault in the wreck, but the causing party has not been confirmed by police.
One person says the motorcycle involved was a Yamaha MT-09.
Police say more information about the crash will be disclosed on Tuesday.