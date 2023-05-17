EPHRATA – Details are limited right now, but Ephrata police are looking for a person who they say intentionally tried to hit another person with their vehicle on Tuesday.
Just after 5:30 p.m., police say a reported vehicular assault happened at a home in the 200 block of 8th Avenue NW.
The vehicle drove onto a property in an attempt to strike their target, but the subject jumped onto their porch to avoid getting hit. The vehicle then backed up to leave and allegedly hit another person, and fled.
Police say the target and attacker know each other.
We’ll have more info as it becomes available.