A sign that reads "Coeur d'Alene Rejects Hate" is shown under a pride flag in the window of the Emerge CDA art gallery, July 18, 2022, in downtown Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A northern Idaho jury on Thursday, July 20, 2023, found five members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front guilty of misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot at a Pride event. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)