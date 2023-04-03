EAST WENATCHEE - East Wenatchee's police department used donated funds through the Blue Bridge Alliance to support Wenatchee's new semi-pro basketball team while putting local kids in seats at area sporting events.
Recently, East Wenatchee Sgt. Carson Garcia told Source ONE News that East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson spent $250 of Blue Bridge Alliance funds on 25 kids-priced Wenatchee Big Horns basketball game tickets.
Student resource officers with the Wenatchee and East Wenatchee police departments handed out tickets to kids at schools in the valley last week.
Blue Bridge Alliance is a crowd-source funding pool that localizes donations to participating police departments across the country. The donations allow police to help those in need while on duty.
"Our officers enjoy doing it," Johnson told Fox News. "Historically, officers across this country have always done this sort of thing using their own funds, but this gives them more opportunities to do it because, obviously, their own funds can be limited," Johnson said. "The community is overwhelmingly has supported it. With minimal effort, we've raised over $9,000 without even actually doing any formal fundraising for it."
To donate to your local policing agencies' Blue Bridge Alliance accounts, go to www.bluebridgealliance.org.