MOSES LAKE – A major breakthrough in the August 13 shooting incident resulting in the death of 36-year-old Jeremy Flores of Moses Lake.
The Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) detectives, working in tandem with the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office, secured arrest warrants for several individuals believed to be connected to the crime.
The MLPD detectives, backed by several law enforcement agencies including the ATF, US Marshall’s Office, Interagency Narcotics Task Force, and the Columbia River Task Force, initiated the arrest operations later that night. The joint operations spanned two days and covered three separate jurisdictions, leading to the apprehension of multiple suspects on Sept. 14.
In Moses Lake, three individuals were taken into custody:
- Anthony N. Cruz, a 19-year-old local resident, held on a $1,000,000 bail.
- Ramon V. Mendoza, a 31-year-old resident of Warden, similarly held on a $1,000,000 bail.
- A 13-year-old male, also from Moses Lake, with a set bail of $500,000.
Additionally, in East Wenatchee and unincorporated Douglas County, two 15-year-old males were arrested. The first is being held on a $750,000 bail, while the latter's bail is set at $500,000.
All the arrested individuals face serious charges which include Murder in the 2nd degree, Drive-by Shooting, and four counts of Assault in the 1st degree.