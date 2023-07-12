MOSES LAKE - A joint operation conducted by the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), Grant County Sheriff's Office, Moses Lake Police Department Street Crimes Unit, and Homeland Security Investigations successfully targeted narcotics users and distributors at the recent Dead and Co. concert held at the renowned Gorge Amphitheater.
Over the course of the weekend, law enforcement authorities made significant progress in combating the illegal drug trade, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of a substantial amount of controlled substances.
Recognizing the potential for narcotics-related activities at such large-scale events, the law enforcement agencies collaborated to ensure the safety and well-being of concert attendees. Their efforts were met with considerable success, as detectives conducted nine separate investigations, ultimately leading to 13 arrests and the filing of more than 15 felony drug distribution charges.
The seized substances encompassed a wide range of controlled drugs, including hallucinogenics such as psilocybin mushrooms and LSD, dissociative anesthetics like Ketamine, stimulants such as MDMA, MDA, and cocaine, as well as cannabis. The street value of these narcotics was estimated to exceed $200,000, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the substantial risk it posed to concertgoers.
In addition to the drug seizures, law enforcement officials confiscated over $23,000 in cash, highlighting the financial gains associated with illegal narcotics trade. Furthermore, investigators discovered six vehicles believed to be linked to the distribution network. Most notably, an AR-style ghost gun, which can be modified to evade standard firearm regulations, was apprehended, along with armor-piercing ammunition. Authorities emphasized that the presence of firearms among narcotics traffickers is an unfortunately common occurrence, further exacerbating the dangers associated with drug-related activities.
The Gorge Amphitheater, a popular concert venue known for its scenic location, has been no stranger to drug-related incidents over the years. Concert events often attract narcotics users and individuals involved in the illicit drug trade, leading to numerous overdoses and instances of violence. Tragic incidents, including overdose deaths and a recent shooting where the suspect claimed the influence of psychedelic mushrooms, have underscored the need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures by law enforcement agencies.
Officials at the Gorge Amphitheater have been supportive of law enforcement's proactive stance, actively encouraging efforts to combat the illegal drug culture that has unfortunately pervaded some concert events.
The Gorge Campground, which played host to the recent concert, covers a vast area of approximately 125 acres and is designed to accommodate multiple campsites in close proximity. Over the weekend, it housed an estimated 20,000 to 25,000 people. To put this into perspective, the population of Moses Lake in 2021 stood at around 25,583 residents, highlighting the temporary influx of attendees during these events.