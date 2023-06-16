MOSES LAKE - Authorities apprehended two suspects who were allegedly involved in stealing a pistol from a car parked at a WinCo parking lot. Kyle L. Knemeyer, 33, of Spokane, and Mandilynn A. Law, 25, of Clarkston, were taken into custody last Thursday after a diligent effort by multiple law enforcement agencies.
The theft took place early last Thursday, and the entire incident was captured on video surveillance footage. Working in collaboration, officers from the Moses Lake Police Department and deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Office managed to identify the suspects involved in the crime.
Police say it was a chance encounter that led to the apprehension of the individuals. A Moses Lake Police sergeant was driving around when he accidentally stumbled upon the suspects. Recognizing them from the theft, the sergeant promptly alerted authorities, who arrived at the scene and confirmed their identities. Unfortunately, the stolen firearm was not in their possession at the time of the arrest. The suspects claimed to have been robbed themselves, as the robbers had taken the gun but left behind their drugs and money, according to police.
Following their arrest, both Knemeyer and Law were booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of theft of a firearm and vehicle prowling. The investigation into the whereabouts of the stolen gun is ongoing, as authorities are determined to recover the firearm and prevent any potential risks associated with its unauthorized possession.