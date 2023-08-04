HARRINGTON - A local music teacher appeared before the Lincoln County District Court this week after being arrested on domestic assault and mischief charges over the weekend, according to an article published by the Odessa Record.
33-year-old Seth Michael Bergman was detained on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief after he allegedly slammed a door into his girlfriend multiple times, inflicting minor injuries to her forearm. Bergman is also accused of damaging the door frame during the altercation which took place in their Harrington home on Saturday, July 29, according to local law enforcement records.
Despite the severity of the allegations, Bergman pleaded not guilty to both charges during his arraignment on Monday, July 31. His girlfriend requested that a no-contact order not be put in place, a plea which was subsequently honored by presiding Judge Dan B. Johnson, as reported by District Court staff.
Reports indicate that the dispute was triggered by Bergman's girlfriend's intent to sell a guitar that once belonged to his deceased mother, Theresa Bergman. Theresa Bergman was tragically murdered by her husband and Seth Bergman's father, Charles Bergman, in a shocking incident northwest of Sprague in September 2022.
Despite the intense domestic disturbance over the weekend, Seth Bergman was released from Lincoln County Jail on Monday. The court has scheduled a pre-trial appearance for 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 24.