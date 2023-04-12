DAVENPORT — The Davenport School District, Almira Coulee Hartline School District and Wilbur School District have closed for the day due to a bomb threat.
According to the Davenport School District, an email was sent Wednesday morning to more than 30 school districts in the state, claiming there were bombs hidden in the schools. Davenport schools were evacuated and law enforcement was contacted. Out of an abundance of caution, the schools were closed for the day and a bomb dog was called in.
ACH High School and Coulee City Elementary were also evacuated and the district has contacted parents for student pick-up.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office does not believe the bomb threat email poses a threat, but the district is acting on the side of caution.