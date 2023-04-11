SPOKANE — A state appeals court has upheld eluding and hit-and-run convictions against a Rock Island man currently serving a five-year prison sentence for escaping the Okanogan County Jail.
A Douglas County jury convicted Christian White of felony eluding, hit-and-run and a no contact order violation. Law enforcement had responded to a burglary call and located White driving a pickup truck at a show rate of speed. The truck then accelerated and collided with a parked car, according to court records. White then ran and was taken into custody nearby.
While awaiting trial, White made several phone calls to a person protected by a no contact order. He was sentenced to five years in prison on the no-contact order violation.
White appealed his convictions, arguing the prosecutor committed misconduct during closing arguments on the eluding charge by arguing facts not in evidence and arguing the jury had to choose between two competing versions of events. The appeals court agreed that the prosecutor’s comments were improper but the comments did not amount to an error to reverse the convictions.
The appeals court did remand the no-contact order conviction for resentencing due to the sentencing exceeding the statutory maximum.
White also pleaded guilty in September to second-degree escape after he and another inmate escaped from the Okanogan County Jail in April of 2021. He was sentenced to five years in prison.