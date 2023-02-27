MOSES LAKE - The pedestrian bridge above I-90 in Moses Lake briefly became the site of anti-Semitic propaganda, again.
Moses Lake Police are cracking down on groups hanging signs on the pedestrian bridge on I-90 spanning between an RV park and Blue Heron Park.
Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says at around 11:23 a.m. on Saturday, police were summoned to the pedestrian bridge about a complaint of anti-Semitic signage that was being hung by a group of people. Fuhr says the signage contained anti-gay and neo-nazi messages. Officers informed the group that it was illegal to hang signs on the bridge, prompting the party to take them down and leave.
Authorities say the people in the group refused to identify themselves, but they did have Idaho license plates. One of the vehicles associated with the group didn't have a license plate because they were fearful that "antifa would come looking for them."
No arrests were made.