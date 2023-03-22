VANTAGE — One lane of westbound I-90 over the Vantage Bridge is closed to repair another hole in the bridge deck.
The lane closure is in place from milepost 136 to 138, according to WSDOT. Drivers can expect some delays through the area.
Since 2019, WSDOT has discovered more than a dozen holes in the bridge deck requiring emergency repairs and lane closures. More than $500,000 has been spent over the past couple years to make the repairs.
The Vantage Bridge Deck is scheduled to be replaced, with construction starting this summer. The $79 million project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.
The Vantage Bridge was built in 1962 and the last time the bridge received a major overhaul was in 1982, according to WSDOT.