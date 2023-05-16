WENATCHEE - A band of angry parents up in arms over what they perceive as indoctrinating books available for check out at school libraries in Wenatchee plan to confront educators soon.
A social media post calling for a confrontation of the Wenatchee School District on May 23 has been circulating this week. The post calls for parents to attend the meeting to "fight for our children." The post went on to state that Wenatchee schools are appropriating the use of "explicit" to children K-12 without parental consent.
"This must stop, please protect our most vulnerable, our children. Parents it's time to speak up and fight back against this," the post read.
The planned rally is scheduled to happen at 6 p.m. at the Wenatchee School District building at 235 Sunset Avenue in Wenatchee.
On Friday, May 12, two adults reportedly tried to gain access to the school's library during school hours and demanded to see the library's catalog and the district's policies. The pair allegedly had tried this at three other schools that same day and were turned away. The duo were told that they need to schedule a meeting with an administrator during school hours.
One of the books that is reportedly available for check out and is being scrutinized is The Passing Playbook. Written by Isaac Fitzsimmons, the The Passing Playbook is a romantic, transgender coming out story.