MATTAWA - The Grant County Sheriff's Office briefed the public about its investigative advancements pertaining to the property hoarding dogs near Mattawa on Tuesday.
After weeks of surveillance from deputies and animal control officers, it was determined that confiscation of the canines was warranted for their safety.
Authorities discovered that the man had been harboring most of the dogs at a new location prompting the decision to remove the animals from the man's possession.
Initially, it was confirmed by law enforcement that the man only had 7-10 dogs on the property, all of which appeared to be kept in three different vehicle with windows that were slightly opened but were covered by blackout materials. According to temperature readings taken by investigators, the animals were living in temperatures that ranged from 87-105 degrees Fahrenheit.
Subsequent findings revealed that the hoarder had gathered 16 adult dogs and a litter of 6 puppies at the new location, eliciting action by law enforcement. Grant County Sheriff spokesman Kyle Foreman says those animals were also kept in the man's accumulation of vehicles.
All 22 dogs were seized sometime between Friday of last week and Tuesday of this week. They're all being cared for by Grant County Animal Outreach and Adams County Pet Rescue.
The dog hoarder was issued a civil infraction. The Grant County Sheriff's Office will not release the name of the man for fear that he would be harassed or be endangered.