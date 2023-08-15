MOSES LAKE - A 17-year-old has been jailed following an altercation between he, another teen, a deputy and a fairgrounds employee.
Grant County Sheriff's officials say the incident happened on opening day of the Grant County Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Deputies say one 17-year-old boy was arrested for making threats towards a fair employee and resisting arrest. The other 17-year-old boy fled and is wanted for third-degree assault after spitting on a deputy. Sheriff's officials say the juvenile wanted for assault is known to law enforcement and an arrest will be made soon.
Both teens are permanently trespassed from the fairgrounds.