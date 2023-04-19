CUSIK - A notorious fraudster whose crimes span across multiple counties in Washington, including Kittitas County, will be brought to justice after his arrest in Cusik last week.
58-year-old Joseph Simpson was arrested at the Kalispel Casino in Pend Oreille County on April 11. He was arrested for first degree theft and first degree ID theft.
On February 4, 2023 Simpson was allegedly captured on camera buying an ATV and an ATV trailer from Enumclaw Powersports. Simpson allegedly took out $45,000 in loans to buy the equipment using the identity of a Kittitas County man. Since then, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has been looking for Simpson.
Simpson's alleged crime identity theft crime spree has been reported in other cities: Spokane Valley, Port Angeles and Tacoma.
In addition to thievery, Simpson was allegedly found with over 1,000 fentanyl pills, meth and brown tar heroin.
Simpson has been extradited to Spokane County Jail where he's being held on $50,000 bond.