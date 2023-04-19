WENATCHEE - Douglas County Sheriff's officials say the gunman who shot and killed a Rock Island man on Monday in East Wenatchee is behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon.
On Monday, 31-year-old Erik Farias-Reyes of East Wenatchee fired a 10 mm handgun at a vehicle occupied by two people in the 10 block of South Union Avenue, according to authorities.
23-year-old Elias Mora-Ontiveros, the passenger in the vehicle, was shot in the upper back. He died from his wounds. The driver in the vehicle was not struck by any gunfire. The victim vehicle fled the scene and flagged down a deputy in the 200 block of Grant Road.
Deputies say Farias-Reyes and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Sabrina McCubbin, were driven away from the incident by 35-year-old Juan Carlos Vasquez-Hernandez of Quincy.
On Wednesday, Farias-Reyes and McCubbin were arrested and jailed by a SWAT team after they were located in a room at Lyle's Motel in the 900 block of Wenatchee Avenue.
Farias-Reyes faces charges for 2nd degree murder of Mora-Ontiveros, attempted 2nd degree murder of the driver, 2nd degree unlawful possession of a firearm. McCubbin faces charges of first degree rendering criminal assistance and making false and misleading statements. The alleged getaway driver, Vasquez-Hernandez is still being sought.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Douglas County Detective Taylor Melton at 509-888-6822.