EPHRATA - James Kelly, the Joint Base Lewis-McChord man accused of shooting several people at the Gorge Amphitheatre on June 17, has pleaded 'not guilty.'
Kelly entered his plea in Grant County Superior Court on Wednesday, July 5.
Kelly is accused of shooting and killing two women; he is also allegedly responsible for shooting and injuring three others.
A public defender has been assigned to Kelly's case.
Kelly's trial date has been set for August 25, 2023. His next court appearance, which is an omnibus hearing, is set for July 25.