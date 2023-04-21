EAST WENATCHEE — A Quincy man investigators say was the getaway driver in Monday’s fatal shooting near East Wenatchee was taken into custody Thursday night.
Juan Carlos Vasquez-Hernandez, a 35-year-old Quincy man, was booked into jail on a warrant for two counts of complicity homicide-murder in the second degree, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Vasquez-Hernandez is one of three suspects arrested in the killing of 23-year-old Rock Island man Elias Mora-Ontiveros. Erik Farias-Reyes, a 31-year-old East Wenatchee man, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His girlfriend, 24-year-old Sabrina McCubbin, is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance and making false or misleading statements.
Investigators say Farias-Reyes fired a handgun at a vehicle occupied by Mora-Ontiveros and another person. Mora-Ontiveros, a passenger in the car, was shot in the upper back and died from the wound. The driver, who was not injured, drove off and flagged down a deputy on Grant Road.
Farias-Reyes and McCubbin were taken into custody Wednesday evening at Lyle’s Motel in Wenatchee.