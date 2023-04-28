OTHELLO - A 25-year-old Othello man is behind bars thanks to a burglary victim’s diligence in not letting the alleged thief get away.
At around 10 a.m. on Friday, Othello Police responded to the 100 block of E. Juniper St. for a residential burglary that happened in the 600 block of S 4th Ave.
The reporting party said he encountered the thief inside his house and a brief scuffle ensued. During the melee, the complainant was able to rip the suspect’s backpack off and proceeded to follow the culprit after he fled the area on a bicycle.
Othello Police found the culprit on S 1st Avenue and witnessed him leaving his bicycle behind to run through multiple yards.
With assistance from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and K9 Nado were able to set up a perimeter and take Angel Lara into custody without incident.
Authorities removed a knife from Angel’s belt and he was booked into jail for 1st degree burglary.