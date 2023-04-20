ROYAL CITY - A 30-year-old man is behind bars after he was arrested and book for second degree arson in Royal City early Thursday.
Antonio Onofre is accused of setting fires to two trash bins at Splash N' Dash Truck Wash, two trash receptacles at the Car and Carriage gas station and a dumpster at Gard during the very early morning hours.
Onofre was allegedly caught on security cameras setting the fires.
Later that morning, Royal City staff were working at the city park when one of them smelled smoke as they were walking by the restrooms. The employee went inside and saw the man who started the fire. Law enforcement was called and they managed to arrive in time to nab the culprit. Firefighters arrived on scene and extinguished the fires.
Police say Onofre's clothing matched the clothing the suspect wore in the video.
Onofre was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation after he had been complaining of health issues.
Police are trying to link Onofre to the other fires around the city.
Paul Davies, owner of Splash N' Dash Truck Wash, says an unknown person put his fires out with an extinguish shortly after the fires were set.