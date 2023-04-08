ROYAL CITY - Nine people have injuries after a two-vehicle crash that was reported at around 5:15 p.m. northwest of Royal City. It occurred on Adams Rd. and Rd 11 SW.
Two people are listed in critical condition, three have serious injuries and four sustained minor injuries. An airlift was called to the scene for patient transport.
More information will be released on Sunday as authorities continue to investigate that scene. It appears that a dark-colored SUV was involved.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.