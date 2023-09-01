FILE - Bremerton High assistant football coach Joe Kennedy walks off the field with his lawyer after praying at the 50-yard line after a football game in Bremerton, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2015. Years after Kennedy left the Bremerton High School football team over objections to his post-game praying on the field, he has returned to the gridiron thanks to a Supreme Court decision, and his first game back is Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Lindsey Wasson/The Seattle Times via AP, File)