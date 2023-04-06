MOSES LAKE - This week, Care Moses Lake shared the story of Mark of Moses Lake, an Open Doors Sleep Center success story who lost his home at the age of 65 in 2020.
Care Moses Lake is a local non-profit that organizes and distributes sacked meals for those in need.
Care Moses Lake says Mark had worked during the entirety of his adult life but the sudden loss of his home was “completely unexpected.” Likely unsure about the resources available to him, Mark opted live in his car until June 2021; when it broke down, he explored other options. Mark managed to stay with family for a short time in their apartment but had to vacate after the landlord no longer allowed extended-stay guests.
Care Moses Lake says Mark was “out of options” and that’s when he turned to the Moses Lake Open Doors Sleep Center’s temporary housing units.
“The good thing about it was that you had your own little building. After the first couple of nights and I got the feel for everything, I felt safe,” Mark said.
Known for connecting their tenants to better housing resources and assistance with other aspects of their lives, Mark worked with a client advocate in finding a permanent home.
“She helped me a lot, not with doing things for me, but teaching me how to find things on my own.”
Care Moses Lake says Mark transitioned to the Moses Lake Enhanced Shelter after spending four months at the sleep center. The Moses Lake Enhanced Shelter is outfitted with studio apartment units for short-term stays for those who are ready to move into permanent housing.
After his three-month stay, Mark found a place to live independently in Moses Lake.
“My client advocate, Ludene, was a positive person for me. She was so motivating, and she could tell when I was a little down and helped keep me going.”
Care Moses Lake says Ludene worked with Mark weekly to ensure he was meeting his goals and was making progress in finding a new place. However, finding a place for Mark was challenging due to his limited social security income and a bankruptcy on his record. Mark was turned away many times but was able to get into a studio apartment that fit his budget. Mark moved into his apartment with the help of the rent assistance program and a stability plan created by his client advocate.
“I had a very good experience. I’m just thrilled with how it’s worked out,” Mark explained. “All I wanted was a nice warm place to call home again.”
The Mission of Project Open Doors is to advocate for the homeless people in Moses Lake in order to improve quality of life, increase public awareness of issues of homelessness, impact public policy and to prevent and end homelessness.
Project Open Doors focuses on realizable strategies to move homeless individuals and families beyond shelter to permanent housing and self-sufficiency by looking at a comprehensive range of needs and develop the local capacity to meet these needs.
The Project identifies ways to coordinate and link resources by involving stakeholders with a shared goal of building a comprehensive system to end homelessness and prevent return to homelessness. To donate to the Open Doors Sleep Center, click here and to donate to Care Moses Lake, click here.