OTHELLO - It's been 34 years since David Rehaume was sworn in to his first policing job with the city of Othello, and on Monday night, the esteemed officer was sworn in to what would likely be his final role with the same city he promised to protect and serve in 1989.
Rehaume became the city of Othello's police chief in a permanent capacity during a council meeting on Monday.
Rehaume replaces his former boss, Phil Schenck, who retired in May.
Rehuame has served as assistant police chief during Schenck's tenure as chief.
Rehaume was picked to be interim chief in early May of 2023.