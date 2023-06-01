EPHRATA - After 116 years of operating, the Ephrata-based Grant County Journal will publish and distribute its newspaper for the last time on June 29, 2023.
The publication announced the 'bombshell' in its June 1 edition.
A physical publication only, the Grant County Journal cited "economic challenges and staffing considerations" as the reason it was going to shut down for good at the end of the month.
The newspaper wrote that it was a "difficult decision" and that the move "saddens us."
The publication says it's one of 2,200 local newspapers to have closed across America since 2005.
The Grant County Journal says it will send refunds to subscribers in July.