KITTITAS COUNTY - The Roza Creek Fire, which ignited on Tuesday, June 27, continues to pose a significant threat as it rapidly spreads across the west of the Yakima River and south of Roza Creek. Firefighters had managed to contain approximately 70% of the blaze, but a sudden weather event on Thursday caused embers to be carried over the fire lines, intensifying the situation and prompting a request for additional resources.
In response to the escalating fire, authorities have called for an incident management team to oversee firefighting efforts and ensure the safety of both residents and the environment. The primary objective is to prevent the fire from breaching its current boundaries, which would put nearby residential areas at risk.
Firefighters have been tirelessly battling the blaze, working to establish new containment lines and protect structures in the vicinity. Despite their continued efforts, the fire has proven challenging to control due to adverse weather conditions. Forecasts indicate that temperatures will continue to rise, with a Fire Weather watch in effect over the upcoming weekend. This heightened alert emphasizes the need for increased caution and preparedness among residents in the affected areas.
Currently, a Level 1 evacuation order has been issued for the area east of the Yakima River. Level 1 signifies that residents should stay informed about the fire's progression and remain attentive to updates provided by local authorities. Additionally, individuals are advised to assemble a "GO-BAG" containing essential items such as medications, water, cell phones, chargers, and necessary provisions for pets. The authorities urge residents to formulate contingency plans for the care of their pets in the event of an evacuation.
The fire is spreading across lands controlled by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Bureau of Land Management (BLM), and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Firefighters and management teams are working diligently to ensure the protection of these valuable ecosystems while simultaneously suppressing the fire's advancement.
The primary focus of the ongoing firefighting operations will be to establish and maintain fire lines around the perimeter of the blaze. Each passing day will be dedicated to gaining more containment and increasing the level of control over the fire's spread. However, the cooperation of local residents and adherence to evacuation orders will remain crucial in mitigating the potential risks associated with this devastating incident.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, providing updates and guidance to ensure the safety of residents and the effective containment of the Roza Creek fire. As the firefighting efforts intensify, it is essential for all individuals in the affected areas to remain vigilant and prepared for potential evacuation orders or changes in the fire's behavior.
So far, no structures have been lost.
The fire's size has been updated to 486 acres.