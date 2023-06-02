OTHELLO – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office appears to be at the forefront of being a Washington state law enforcement agency that offers a smartphone app to the citizens of its jurisdiction and beyond. Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner announced the program’s launch this week. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by The SheriffApp.com, a brand of OCV, LLC. OCV, LLC specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations in the U.S. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.
Citizens have user-friendly access to information to:
- Most wanted criminals
- Sex offenders
- Recent arrests
- Inmate info
- Calls for service
- Emergency management, etc.
“Over 80% of people in the United States own and use smartphones as their primary means of communication,” OCV Partner and CRO Kevin Cummings said. “Mobile apps offer agencies a better way to alert, inform and prepare the public. Apps allow public safety agencies the ability to reach and serve their citizens where they are: their smart phones.”
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play on Android phones. You can find it by searching “Adams County Sheriff, WA”