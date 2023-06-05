OTHELLO - Authorities are actively looking for a gunman who opened fire on a house near Othello early Sunday.
Adams County deputies say 28-year-old Ivis Moises Dominguez-Montoya is wanted in a drive-by shooting that took place in the 1700 block of Bench Rd.
A search warrant in an attempt to find the alleged gunman was served in the 400 block of Cherry Street in Hatton shortly after midnight on Monday. Despite the search, Ivis remains at large and is considered as "armed and dangerous."
Adams County Sheriff Dale Wagner says the shooting allegedly committed by Ivis was not gang related and was over a "relationship dispute."