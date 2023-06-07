WENATCHEE - A Wenatchee WinCo Foods employee is getting praise this week for a selfless act.
Whitney White of Wenatchee posted about her Wednesday shopping trip to the grocery store today. White says the woman in front of her in line was paying for items at the register when she realized she was short on cash. White says she offered to pay the difference but the cashier, Robert Gillock, pulled out his wallet and insisted he pay.
After White and Robert went back and forth a few times on who would pay, White says Robert covered the cost because he knew the exact amount.
"His act of kindness was heartwarming," White wrote.
Betsy McGee, a cashier at the Dollar Tree in East Wenatchee says she knows Robert, stating that he "knows what it's like to go through tough times."
Robert is described as a "really kind human being."