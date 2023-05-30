MOSES LAKE – Airshows are one of the rarer, yet exhilarating forms of entertainment that only few areas can offer. Fortunately, Moses Lake is one of those regions with the capability of hosting the ‘high-level’ spectacle.
The Port of Moses Lake will host the Moses Lake Airshow on June 17 and 18.
The newly established tradition in Moses Lake will feature an array of parked aircraft for viewing and airborne planes that will be pushed to their limits during various aerobatic stunts.
Planes you can expect to see overhead include: Joint Base Lewis McCord’s C-17 Demo Team, Go EZ Aerobatics, Renegade AV8R, 10G Aerosports, Yellow Thunder, Red Fox, Mini Jet Airshows, a De Havilland Vampire, and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island’s Growlers.
“This is meant to be a true tourism attraction. Our goal is to draw from across the state and beyond as a top-drawer event. Economic opportunity is in the Port’s DNA, and that shows true in this event. We want visitors to have a great time, stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants, and shop at our stores, and come back to visit. Our desire is that the entire community benefits from this event,” said Grant County International Airport Executive Director Rich Mueller.
In addition to the aerial entertainment, you'll be able to find food vendors and a number of exhibits on the ground.
Mueller expects a crowd of around 10,000.
Planning for 10,000 attendees, Mueller pointed out that the fun begins even before the show starts, “When people come out, they actually get to drive through the gates and past aircraft, park on the infield, and spend the day on what is normally an active runway,” he said.
About 200 volunteers are needed to make this event a success, and the work comes with perks. The airshow this year is contracting with area non-profit organizations to bring in volunteers, and in return, making a donation to the local non-profit.
Volunteers receive a free pass so they can come back and enjoy the show as a spectator. Individual volunteers are likewise welcome. If you or your organization wish to volunteer, go here.
Tickets are available online at: www.moseslakeairshow.com