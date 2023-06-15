MATTAWA – A desperate search for 10 days ends happily in Mattawa after a dog that fled a fatal wreck near Desert Aire is reunited with its owner.
Freya, the dog, was found by Teresa Perez and her family in Mattawa on Wednesday evening.
Freya fled the scene of a fatal wreck just west of the Vernita Bridge on SR 243 on June 4. Freya’s owner, Jared Look of Monroe, was riding passenger in the causing vehicle, according to State Troopers.
Shaken by the incident and the fact that his dog appeared to be long gone, Look turned to social media in hopes that the south Grant County community would come together and to help him find Freya.
And help they did.
Victoria Gideon, a local dog trainer and owner of PNW K9 Homeschool, also turned to social media in putting the word out about Freya and Source ONE News eventually noticed the news about Look’s missing dog, which prompted a story with a photo on Tuesday. About 24 hours later, Victoria told Source ONE News that Teresa and her family were sitting down for dinner at their home on Rd. 25 when they noticed a dog that fit the description in our story. Look was contacted, as was Victoria, the woman who helped lead the charge in the search for Freya. Look happened to be in Pasco visiting when he was notified about the discovery of Freya. Victoria brought a kennel and Look drove to the Perez home where he reunited with Freya. Overwhelmed with emotion, Look embraced Freya with her immediately recognizing him. Look appeared to be crying tears of joy during the embrace.
The Perez home is about 10 miles from the site of the crash.
Freya was in good condition, other than having a number of ticks on her.
“She is definitely happy to be home she kissed her brother as soon as she got here and they both happy to see each other! Everyone that has helped I never knew I could cry tears of pure happiness until this day! You all have showed so much love and empathy I only wish to show you all the same in return!" Look wrote on his social media page.
A chihuahua fled from the scene of a semi wreck in the same area on June 1. Unfortunately, that animal was found, but was later euthanized because it had sustained mortal wounds from an attack.