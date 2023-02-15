ELLENSBURG - Washington symbols include a state flower, a state fruit and even state grass, but what about a cactus?
It could be a prickly topic for some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, but it makes sense to the Moses Lake senator who is proposing the idea in the form of a bill. Republican 13th District Senator Judy Warnick is 'poking' around issue and her efforts have materialized into Senate Bill 5698.
Warnick's bill wants the basalt cactus to be the Evergreen State's newest symbol. The basalt cactus is also known as 'snowball cactus,' 'hedgehog cactus,' or 'Columbia Plateau cactus.'
The idea was suggested by a group of elementary students learning about the shrub-steppe eco system at the Discovery Lab in Ellensburg. The Discovery Lab is place-based and project-based learning program.
Ian Barclay, author of "A Primer on Washington Native Cacti" wrote “Cacti are now absent from large areas of eastern Washington where they used to grow,” Barclay wrote online. “Non-native grasses have out-competed the cacti for light and nutrients in many places. Lesser threats to their preservation include the expansion of suburban development, over-collection by irresponsible individuals, and sheer carelessness by property owners where cacti are found.”
If it passes, Washington would be the fourth state to have a cactus as a state symbol. Other territories with state cacti are Texas, Arizona and Colorado.
The state cactus measure is under consideration by Senate State Government Committee. A state House committee voted in favor of the bill in January.