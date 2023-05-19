MOSES LAKE - Longtime Frank's Market owner Miyo Koba of Moses Lake will be honored by the city of Moses Lake and the Daughters of the American Revolution on Tuesday, May 23.
A Japanese-American, Koba and her family were sent to various internment camps across the western U.S. during WWII. Miyo grew up in Toppenish and her family leased a farm on the Yakama Nation Reservation during the 1930s and 1940s. In 1942, just after graduating High School, she and her family were sent to Heart Mountain in Wyoming.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Karneesta Regent Stephanie Massart recently sat down with Miyo recently to hear her story. “It is truly humbling the experience Miyo had, and to be able to honor her, not only as reparation for the transgressions of our country, but to acknowledge her commitment to our community, is a privilege,” says Stephanie.
Upon release, her family relocated to the Moses Lake area where she met and married Frank Koba. Together they owned Frank’s Market on Nelson Rd, and raised two sons. Miyo’s son Rick took over the store and it has continued to be of service to the community. Miyo is now 98 years old.
Miyo is best known for defending her store with a golf club in May 2014. A thief who demanded that she open the cash register, began swinging a katana sword that was mounted on the store's wall. Instead of giving him the cash, Miyo went grabbed a golf club and began hitting the would be thief with it, driving him out of the store and away from the area. After serving time in prison, the thief sent a letter of apology to Miyo.
Karneetsa Chapter is looking for partnerships in order to fund a relative of Miyo’s to be able to go to the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles, CA in order to place a hanko (a stamp) in the Ireicho (a sacred book of names as a monument). The Ireicho was released in September as a long-time project to compile as many names as possible of interred Japanese Americans. If you would like to help sponsor this, please contact the chapter at pr.karneetsa@gmail.com. For more information on the exhibit, visit: www.janm.org/exhibits/ireicho.
