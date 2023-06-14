EPHRATA - The presence of an ominous-looking fire near Ephrata isn't as imposing as it once was now that firefighters have the 929-acre blaze under control.
Known officially as the Drumheller Fire, the blaze was initially reported just after 1:30 p.m. about six miles south of Ephrata near Rocky Ford Creek.
The wind-fueled fire grew rapidly, causing the temporary shutdown of SR 17 at SR 282 and Neppel Road due to thick smoke over the roadway.
The road has since reopened.
Level 1 evacuations remain in place west of Rocky Ford Creek and are expected to be lifted sometime tomorrow.
Grant County Sheriff's officials say the fire was sparked by a farmer's tractor fire.
No structures were lost to the flames and no injuries were reported.