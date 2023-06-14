fire

Firefighters at fire scene near Ephrata 

Photo: Leahcim Egdod

EPHRATA - The presence of an ominous-looking fire near Ephrata isn't as imposing as it once was now that firefighters have the 929-acre blaze under control.

Known officially as the Drumheller Fire, the blaze was initially reported just after 1:30 p.m. about six miles south of Ephrata near Rocky Ford Creek.

The wind-fueled fire grew rapidly, causing the temporary shutdown of SR 17 at SR 282 and Neppel Road due to thick smoke over the roadway.

The road has since reopened.

Level 1 evacuations remain in place west of Rocky Ford Creek and are expected to be lifted sometime tomorrow.

Grant County Sheriff's officials say the fire was sparked by a farmer's tractor fire.

No structures were lost to the flames and no injuries were reported. 

Tags