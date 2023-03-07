MOSES LAKE — The Grant County Fairgrounds will once again host the 90s Flannel Fest, a two-day concert featuring 10 of the northwest’s top tribute bands.
The festival and campout returns Oct. 6 and 7. Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Green Day, Alice in Chains, Blink-182, No Doubt, The Cranberries, and Smashing Pumpkins tribute bands are scheduled to perform.
"The sum and total of this concert concept is just a great time in front of a stage with fellow music fans hearing legendary songs that beg to be appreciated as a live performance,” stated Jason Fellman with J-Fell Presents, the festival’s co-promoter. "These bands are giving attendees license to suspend disbelief and enjoy performances by musicians that are fans off — as well as students of — bands that were truly generational. Few eras in music were as seismic as the early- to mid-90s wave of grunge and alternative and crowds will absolutely appreciate the attention to detail that these northwest performers invest in their shows."
Tickets are available through the Grant County Fairgrounds website. Tickets are $29 for Oct. 6 general admission and $79 for Oct. 7 general admission. General admission tickets for both days is $79 and a two-day VIP ticket is $129. Tent camping and RV passes are also available. More information can be found at www.gcfairgrounds.com.
The festival is in partnership with the producers of HAREFEST, a yearly festival in Canby, Oregon.